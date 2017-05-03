Video

A pedestrian miraculously avoided an out-of-control car as it flipped and span through the air.

Police said the crash, involving two cars, happened at about midnight on Roundhay Road in Leeds.

Nobody was seriously hurt, but a man in his early 20s, and thought to have been in the grey VW Golf, suffered minor injuries, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.