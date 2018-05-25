'I'm regretting that sandwich now'
Video

BBC reporter on Blackpool's ICON ride with rollercoaster fan

"A lot of people are laughing. I'm not laughing. Oh my goodness!"

There are two types of people in the world: those that love rollercoasters and those who are terrified of them.

BBC reporter Ian Haslam appears to be the latter.

He takes on Blackpool Pleasure Beach's new £16m ride ICON alongside Pleasure Beach fan club member Michael Butt.

  • 25 May 2018