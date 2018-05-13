Video

A giant green sea turtle thought to be the oldest example in captivity in the UK has returned to its former home in Blackpool.

The reptile, called Lulu, has been moved back to the Sea Life Centre in the Lancashire seaside town.

Aged 80 and weighing 28 stone (177 kg), it is thought to have originally come to the UK to film a soap commercial and had spent the last 15 years in Brighton.