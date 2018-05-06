Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Scarecrows gather in world record bid at Wray Festival
Almost 300 people have donned their best scarecrow outfits as part of a world record bid.
Villagers came out in force for the annual Wray Festival in Lancashire.
They are trying their luck at getting into the Guinness World Records with the largest gathering of people dressed as scarecrows.
-
06 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lancashire-44018288/scarecrows-gather-in-world-record-bid-at-wray-festivalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window