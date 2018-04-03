Fighting cultural isolation with football
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Football used to fight isolation of refugees and asylum seekers

Refugees and asylum seekers are being brought together to play football with the aim of helping those who are feeling isolated and alone.

Recognising the challenges for those who are many miles away from family and friends, the Sir Tom Finney Soccer Centre set up a team in Preston around a shared passion for football.

  • 03 Apr 2018
Go to next video: The Danish women's football star who started in a refugee camp