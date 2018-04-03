Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Football used to fight isolation of refugees and asylum seekers
Refugees and asylum seekers are being brought together to play football with the aim of helping those who are feeling isolated and alone.
Recognising the challenges for those who are many miles away from family and friends, the Sir Tom Finney Soccer Centre set up a team in Preston around a shared passion for football.
03 Apr 2018
