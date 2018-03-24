Video

The boss of an office clearance company has found a showbusiness treasure trove inside the drawer of an old desk.

Scott Felton, from Preston, discovered a suitcase full of personal letters, diaries and photographs relating to George Formby,

It is thought the memorabilia, relating to the one of the biggest stars of the 1930s and 40s in Britain, has probably remained hidden since his death in the 1960s.

Formby was an actor, singer-songwriter and comedian who became known to a worldwide audience through his films and the comic songs he sang accompanying himself on the ukulele or banjolele.