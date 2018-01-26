Video

CCTV has been released of a have-a-go hero tackling a thief in a jewellery shop in Preston.

The husband-to-be, who was with his fiancé collecting her engagement ring, sprang into action when the burglar burst in.

Gary Shaw, 55, co-owner of DJM Goldsmiths, said Andy Fiddler, 52, was "fantastic" for tackling the thief.

"It was impressive the way he took his jacket off and just jumped in there," he added.

The thief was later jailed for 16 weeks for burglary.