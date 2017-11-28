Video
Unmarried Chorley woman wins bereavement legal fight but no payment
A woman has won her legal battle for improved rights for unmarried people who lose their long-term partners.
Jakki Smith, from Chorley, Lancashire, took the government to court for breaching her human rights in denying her bereavement damages when her partner John Bulloch died as a result of negligence.
A fixed sum of £12,980 is payable, but only to spouses or civil partners.
She will not receive a retrospective payment but said it was "never about the money".
