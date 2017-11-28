Video

A woman has won her legal battle for improved rights for unmarried people who lose their long-term partners.

Jakki Smith, from Chorley, Lancashire, took the government to court for breaching her human rights in denying her bereavement damages when her partner John Bulloch died as a result of negligence.

A fixed sum of £12,980 is payable, but only to spouses or civil partners.

She will not receive a retrospective payment but said it was "never about the money".