'Unprovoked' arson attack on Burnley DIY shop caught on CCTV
Two people are being sought by police over an "unprovoked" arson attack on a "popular family business".
Police said they were called to a fire at Burnley Electrical and DIY on Briercliffe Road at about 03:30 GMT on Saturday.
CCTV footage shows two people approaching the shop and breaking a window, before throwing liquid inside and lighting a match.
Lancashire Police said the fire was "fortunately" contained between the window of the premises and a metal shelving unit inside.
16 Nov 2017
