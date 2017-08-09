Video
'Awesome' zip wire ride for 90-year-old's birthday
A partially-sighted man says he is "still on cloud nine" after flying down the fastest zip line in the world for his 90th birthday.
Bob Hill, a former Merchant Navy man from Chorley in Lancashire raised more than £1,000 for Blind Veteran UK after his zip wire experience in Snowdonia.
He said: "Once I got to the bottom I asked them if they could send me straight back up! I was desperate to do it again. It was just awesome."
09 Aug 2017
