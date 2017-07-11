Football freestyler in Mount Everest 'keepy-uppy' challenge

Video

Football freestyler John Farnworth from Longridge, Lancashire is aiming to set a new record by doing "keepy-uppies" on the way up Mount Everest.

He's hoping to juggle a football continuously for two weeks while trekking to Everest base camp at an altitude of 5,380m (17,650ft) next year.

Mr Farnworth said he hopes to complete the 38.5-mile (62km) keepy-uppy charity challenge in March next year.