Preston pub owner's Facebook SOS appeal over burglar

Video

A pub owner who trapped a burglar posted an SOS on Facebook for help when he said police told him it was not an emergency.

Andrew Forster, who owns the Wellington Inn in Preston, discovered an intruder in one of the bedrooms at about 15:30 BST on Saturday.

He said a crowd gathered at the pub to help after his social media appeal before police arrived an hour later.

Lancashire Police said it regretted the delay but no patrols were available.