Video

Nicola Hebson "recycles" road-kill and says she likes the idea of the animals being "reborn" into art.

Ms Hebson, who lives in Clitheroe, collects animals on her travels, makes them into ornaments, jewellery or bags, and says "all sorts of random people" buy it.