Festival in memory of murdered student
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Festival in memory of murdered Cobham student

A special music event has been held in memory of Kent student Molly McLaren.

Molly was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend Joshua Stimpson, 26, in a car park in Chatham last year.

Money raised at MollyFest will be donated to The Molly McLaren Foundation.

  • 27 May 2018