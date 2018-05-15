Getting a buzz out of recreating history

Media player
Kent man gets a buzz out of recreating World War Two
Jack Ruffhead is gunner and piper for the Royal Naval Beachhead Commando re-enactors.
The 23-year-old, from Greatstone, Kent, travels all over the south-east of England during the summer season taking part in re-enactments.
15 May 2018
