Getting a buzz out of recreating history
Kent man gets a buzz out of recreating World War Two

Jack Ruffhead is gunner and piper for the Royal Naval Beachhead Commando re-enactors.

The 23-year-old, from Greatstone, Kent, travels all over the south-east of England during the summer season taking part in re-enactments.

  • 15 May 2018
