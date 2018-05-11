Boy rescued from 'perilous' cliff face

Video

A 13-year-old boy has been winched to safety after he tried to climb a cliff in Langdon, Kent, but ended up clinging on by his fingernails, unable to move.

He had been there for 30 minutes and rescuers knew he could not hold on much longer.

They winched him to safety by helicopter after dense shrubbery stopped them from reaching him safely on the ground.

The youngster escaped with scrapes and bruises, Dover coastguard said.