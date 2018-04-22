The Zeebrugge raid centenary
Dover marks the centenary of the Zeebrugge Raid

As World War One dragged into its fourth year the British desperately wanted to halt attacks on shipping by German submarines.

A daring plan was hatched to attack a Belgian Port being used by the U-boats.

On St George's Day 100 years ago, a small force of volunteers from the Royal Marines and Royal Navy set out on the near-suicide mission which was to become known as the Zeebrugge Raid.

