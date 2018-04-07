Vicar funds church repairs with beer
The Rev Andrew Jacobson funds Kent church repairs with beer

Drinkers in the Conqueror micro pub in Ramsgate are raising a glass to their local vicar.

The Rev Andrew Jacobson, from St Laurence-in-Thanet, is selling St Laurence Gridiron beer to help raise funds for his church.

More thank 1,000 bottles are being made with the help of brewer Paul Wenham-Jones.

