Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gravesend mother donates kidney to man she had not met
A mother from Gravesend has donated a life-saving kidney to a man despite not meeting him until after agreeing to it.
Katy Ludlow offered to help Ravi Nihal after making friends with his wife at the school their children go to.
Mr Nihal, who suffered chronic kidney failure, had been undergoing dialysis while he waited for a transplant.
-
04 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-43646590/gravesend-mother-donates-kidney-to-man-she-had-not-metRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window