Fifty years of talking Barbie
Video

Talking Barbie celebrates 50th birthday

Barbie has been a fixture in toy cupboards around the world and now she has reached another significant milestone.

A talking version of the children's doll was first introduced 50 years ago in 1968.

And she was voiced by Janie Wellborne from Chiddingstone, near Tonbridge, in Kent, who had just finished drama school when she auditioned for the role.

  • 29 Mar 2018