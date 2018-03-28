Crime gangs 'target children under 11'
London criminal gangs 'target Thanet children under 11'

London criminals are grooming Thanet children with the aim of setting up criminal drug networks with local markets, BBC South East has found.

Former gang members said they were forced into dealing heroin and crack cocaine, as well as transporting weapons, after being threatened with guns and violence.

A local head teacher warned a child would die within months unless something changes.

