Power station chimney reduced to rubble
One of the most prominent landmarks in Kent has been reduced to rubble.

The chimney, at the decommissioned Kingsnorth Power Station in Hoo, stood at more than 656ft (200m) but was demolished in a controlled explosion.

  • 22 Mar 2018