When a stroke robbed Chris King of the use of the left side of his body, he thought his life was over.

But drawing on 30 years' experience as a chef, he volunteered at a local cookery school and found a new purpose.

Now he wants to pass that experience on to other stroke survivors.

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out South East at 19:30 GMT on Monday 12 March on BBC One, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.