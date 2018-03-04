Head on crash at notorious junction

Video

Residents in a Kent village have called for urgent action to improve a notorious road junction after the fifth crash there in 12 months.

CCTV footage from the Heath Stores captured the latest incident at the crossroads in Horsmonden on Saturday night.

Kent Police said the crash, just after 20:00 GMT, involved a Ford Fiesta and a BMW but no-one was taken to hospital and the road was cleared by about 23:15 GMT.

Kent County Council say the authority remained concerned about the crashes and said it was happy to consider any proposals to make the junction safer.