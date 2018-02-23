Refugee art
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cathedral artwork from refugee clothes in Canterbury

War artist Arabella Dorman says she was driven to create the artwork by her experiences living among the refugees on the Greek island of Lesbos, who made the perilous journey across the Mediterranean.

The giant sculpture, called "Suspended", is hanging from the ceiling at Canterbury Cathedral.

  • 23 Feb 2018
  • From the section Kent