Video
Cathedral artwork from refugee clothes in Canterbury
War artist Arabella Dorman says she was driven to create the artwork by her experiences living among the refugees on the Greek island of Lesbos, who made the perilous journey across the Mediterranean.
The giant sculpture, called "Suspended", is hanging from the ceiling at Canterbury Cathedral.
23 Feb 2018
Kent
