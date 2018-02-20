Puppy recruited to save lives

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Puppy recruited to Kent fire service to save lives
Buzz, a 19-week-old cocker spaniel, has become Kent Fire and Rescue Service's first working dog for four years.
He will undertake two years training in how to save lives in an emergency.
The dog's handler, Andy Parks, said: "As he completes his training he will become a very valuable work tool asset."
-
20 Feb 2018
- From the section Kent
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-43129129/puppy-recruited-to-kent-fire-service-to-save-livesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window