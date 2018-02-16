Video

The parents boy who needed both his legs amputated because he was so ill-treated have been found convicted of causing him near-fatal injuries.

Jody Simpson, 24, and Tony Smith, 46, from Whitstable, had denied assaulting, ill treating or neglecting their child, to cause unnecessary suffering or injury. They will be sentenced on Monday.

Baby Tony, as he was known in court, now has a new life with his adoptive parents.