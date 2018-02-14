Police car rammed during pursuit
Footage captured on a dash-cam shows the moment a police vehicle was rammed by a car officers were pursuing.

Kent Police were following the Ford Mondeo after a raid on a petrol station in Chattenden, Kent.

The driver sped off in the direction of Longfield after ramming the police vehicle.

No-one was seriously injured.

  14 Feb 2018
