Police car rammed during pursuit in Kent
Footage captured on a dash-cam shows the moment a police vehicle was rammed by a car officers were pursuing.
Kent Police were following the Ford Mondeo after a raid on a petrol station in Chattenden, Kent.
The driver sped off in the direction of Longfield after ramming the police vehicle.
No-one was seriously injured.
14 Feb 2018
Kent
