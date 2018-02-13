Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Flying gives me one of the best views of the planet'
Robert Blackadder, 23, from Burmarsh, Kent, has been flying since 2010.
He is a ground operation attendant at Lydd Airport but gained his pilot's licence in 2016 and wants to be a professional pilot.
-
13 Feb 2018
- From the section Kent
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-43032304/flying-gives-me-one-of-the-best-views-of-the-planetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window