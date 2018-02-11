Video

The owner of a tanning salon has described how she feared for her life as three men attacked her shop with pick-axes and a spade.

Tina Goldsmith, who runs Tattoos and Tanning in Chatham, Kent, said she was on her own in the salon when the raid happened at 14:00 GMT on Saturday.

CCTV footage captured the gang's frenzied attack on the shop in Walderslade Road.

Business owner Ms Goldsmith, 58, said she was showered in glass.