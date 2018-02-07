Call for new law following murder
Molly McLaren murder: Calls for a register of stalkers

After the murder of Molly McLaren by her ex-boyfriend Joshua Stimpson, calls have been made for a change in the law.

A Hastings woman who was stalked for a decade says a national register of offenders would allow the police to identify those who could turn violent.

