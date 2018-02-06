Media player
Molly McLaren: Family and friends pay tribute after killer jailed
The family and friends of murdered Molly McLaren have paid tribute to her after her killer was jailed earlier.
Joshua Stimpson stabbed his former girlfriend more than 75 times in broad daylight in a shopping centre car park.
He was jailed for life and will serve at least 26 years.
06 Feb 2018
