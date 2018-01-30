Video

A highly professional soldier with a "commanding nature" is believed to have carried out seven violent raids on houses across the south-east of England.

Surrey Police said the man has staked out wealthy home county properties and knows the exact layout and location of the safes by the time he strikes.

Armed with a swan-off shotgun, he has taken jewellery and watches worth £1m.

Victim Susan Morris, 61, said: "He knew exactly how hard to hit me."