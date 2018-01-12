Video

Two men have been found guilty of murdering a Romanian rough sleeper who was attacked with a machete.

Razvan Sirbu, 21, was found dead at the Loose Valley Conservation Area in Tovil, near Maidstone, Kent, last May.

Charlie White, of no fixed address, and Alex Macdonald, of Regency Place, Maidstone, both 19, had denied murder but were convicted at Maidstone Crown Court.

Jurors found a third defendant, Jimmy Buckley, 20, of Capell Close, Coxheath, who had been deemed unfit to plead, also "did the act of murder".

His mother, Marinella Gafita, said her life would never be the same without him.