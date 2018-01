Video

Three recent deaths on a "notorious" stretch of road have prompted a grieving father to call for safety improvements.

Pete Funnell's son Will died on the A229 near Maidstone four years ago.

Fourteen people have been killed or seriously hurt on the same stretch since 2015. In December, three people died.

Mr Furnell told BBC South East: "There is obviously a problem with the road and it is getting worse."