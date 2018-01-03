Video
Teenage Gillingham FC footballer wins award for community work
A teenage professional footballer said he hopes to inspire young people after winning awards for his community work.
Aaron Simpson, 18, from Rainham, signed a professional contract with Gillingham FC last summer and has played several times for the first team.
He regularly goes into schools to give talks to pupils and won the young achiever award from the Medway African Caribbean Society for his community work.
-
03 Jan 2018
- From the section Kent