A man has been jailed for two years for an attack on a traffic warden, which sent his victim crashing into the window of a restaurant, fracturing his shoulder.

Daniel Corneille, 47, of Estuary Road, Sheerness, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced on Thursday.

The traffic warden was issuing Corneille a parking ticket as he was blocking paving which was designed to help visually impaired people cross the road. He was also on double yellow lines.

Corneille started to shout and swear at him before pushing him over, Kent Police said. He then got in his car and drove away.