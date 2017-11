Video

The sons of taxi driver Derek Brann, who was killed in a "violent and frenzied" attack almost 30 years ago in Folkestone, have appealed for help to find his killer.

Mr Brann left his home on 5 November 1988 and his car was found in a lay-by in Sandgate the next day.

His body was discovered two weeks later behind a crash barrier on the M20.

He had been repeatedly stabbed.