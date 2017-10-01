Video

A man living in a broken down van in a forest near Faversham has told his story to the BBC's Inside Out programme.

Homelessness is more usually seen as an urban issue, with rough sleepers more likely to be found in a doorway in a city centre.

But rural homelessness in England has risen by 42% from 2010 to 2016.

Jimmy Shilling has made the van his home for the past 14 years.

