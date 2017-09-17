Video

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has been accused of contempt of court after an asylum seeker was flown to Afghanistan despite a High Court injunction stopping his deportation.

Samim Bigzad - who has been living in Ramsgate, Kent, for two years - was waiting for a connecting flight to Kabul at Istanbul airport on Tuesday when the injunction was granted.

Ms Rudd told the Andrew Marr Show: "I will make sure we do the right thing."