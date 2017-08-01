Sian Hollands death: Sister won't 'ever get over it'

Video

A woman whose sister died hours after being given her hospital discharge papers has said she will never get over losing her.

Ebony-Rae Hollands described feeling "empty" after 25-year-old Sian died in November 2015.

The mum-of-three had a pulmonary embolism and died at Darent Valley Hospital, Kent.

A coroner ruled in April her death was "due to the failures of the doctors" in examining, diagnosing and treating her.