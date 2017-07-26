Lorry driver caught watching film while driving
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kent M20 lorry driver watched film while driving

Police have caught lorry drivers using phones, completing paperwork and even watching a film on a laptop while behind the wheel on the M20.

Roads policing officers patrolled the motorway in an unmarked 40-tonne lorry which allowed them to look into cars and larger vehicles.

Supt Andrew Reeves, from Kent Police, said it was clear that a minority of drivers were still prepared to break the law, despite the costs.

  • 26 Jul 2017
  • From the section Kent