Council error means two town signs point opposite ways
Council workers in North Yorkshire have put up new road signs, leaving people confused as to which way points to Malton.
The signs, in Norton, direct drivers in opposite directions, neither of which is the correct one.
They were installed last week and have caused much controversy in the town.
19 Mar 2018
