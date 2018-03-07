Stranded lobsters returned to the sea
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stranded lobsters returned to the sea off Bridlington

Thousands of lobsters washed up on the east coast have been returned to the sea by fishermen.

More than three tonnes of the crustaceans were rescued by Bridlington's fishermen.

They were washed ashore in stormy weather.

  • 07 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Dead starfish and lobsters cover beaches