Free facial to encourage cancer checks

Video

A beautician in North Lincolnshire is offering free facials to encourage woman to have cervical smear tests.

Claire Day, from Barton-upon-Humber, said the idea was to persuade woman to take up the screening service that the NHS says saves 4,500 lives in England each year.

The disease is the most common cancer in women under 35, but figures show that 20% of women do not attend their scheduled test.