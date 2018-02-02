Bananas grown... in Bridlington

Media player
Office's decade-old banana plant bursts in to life
A banana plant in the office of an East Yorkshire business has produced fruit.
The tropical plant was bought for £5 at a local garden centre a 10 years ago.
Workers at the van hire firm near Bridlington said they planned on trying the fruit once it had ripened.
02 Feb 2018
