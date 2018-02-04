Media player
Triple trawler tragedy: The survivor's story
Harry Eddom was the only man to survive the triple trawler tragedy.
He escaped from the Ross Cleveland by raft, making it to the refuge an abandoned Icelandic farmhouse.
Two colleagues who also made it on to the raft did not survive.
