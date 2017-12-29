Hull's UK City of Culture Highlights

Video

As Hull's City of Culture year comes to a close, we take a look back at some of the highlights.

It has been described as a "life-enhancing success" by Arts Council England, as more than 3.5m people attended special events around the city.

From the Made in Hull light show to hosting the Turner Prize, the city has been alive with art and culture.

Coventry has been chosen to be the UK's City of Culture for 2021.