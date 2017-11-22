Video
Hull anti-terror bollards given festive makeover
Blocks designed to stop terrorists in their tracks are now part of Hull's Christmas decorations.
The UK's City of Culture 2017 has seen the concrete structures around Queen Victoria Square wrapped in the style of Christmas presents and topped with the addition of a tree.
A spokesperson for Hull City Council said: "We’re delighted people are enjoying the changes we’ve made. They are all part of getting everyone into a festive mood ahead of Christmas celebrations."
