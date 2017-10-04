Video

CCTV footage of the moment a Hull flat exploded has been released by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service to show the dangers its crew face while at work.

The blast ripped through the ground-floor flat on Beverley Road in March as firefighters entered the property to extinguish a cooker fire.

One man later died in hospital. A coroner concluded the death of 31-year-old Lewis Nicklin, who was in the flat at the time, was accidental and was from a combination of carbon monoxide poisoning and the effects of taking drugs.